In pictures: Back to the fields for P.E.I.'s potato farmers
After a difficult year in which perfectly edible potatoes were destroyed because of a ban on exports to the United States, farmers on P.E.I. are back in the fields for planting season.
Planting season begins after difficult year for farmers
The ban, imposed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after potato wart was discovered in two fields on P.E.I., lasted from November to April, costing farmers millions of dollars in lost revenue.
And now, another season is underway.
CBC drone pilot Shane Hennessey shot these photos from a G Visser & Sons potato field in Roseberry, P.E.I., last week.
With files from Nancy Russell and Shane Hennessey
