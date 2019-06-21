Dry spring mixed blessing for P.E.I. potato farmers facing reduced demand

In a season full of uncertainties, the weather has so far this spring been behaving for P.E.I. potato farmers.

The last couple of springs have been cool and damp, making it difficult for producers to get out and work on the fields, but this year the weather has been on the dry side.

"Spring is always an optimistic time of year. It's nice to get out in the field," said Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board.

"When folks go to bed at night they know what they're going to be doing in the morning. And the weather's been predictable here. It's great."

Planting is about half done, said Donald. It's important to get a good start on the season, he said, because the growing season on the Island makes for a tight window.

Pandemic problems

The COVID-19 pandemic has been playing havoc with international potato markets.

Island farmers are planning on planting about 10 per cent fewer hectares of potatoes for processing this spring, because demand for french fries is down with restaurant closures. That, in turn, creates a problem for seed growers, who will be left holding seed that won't get planted.

While the dry spring has made it easier to get to work in the fields, Donald said it really is a little too dry.

"We hope those conditions don't persist through the growing season," said Donald.

"We need rain, and we'll need rain soon."

Just 21.7 millimetres of precipitation fell in April, about one quarter of normal. May has made up for that somewhat, with a fair amount of rain early in the month.

