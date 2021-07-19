Dry September spoiling strong start to potato growing season

P.E.I. had some great weather for potato growing early in the season, but recent weeks have changed the potential from bumper crop to average or worse.

"We had an early spring, good temperatures, moisture, up until the end of July. So we had a good start," said P.E.I. Potato Board general manager Greg Donald.

Rainfall was above average in both June and July.

But the weather turned in August. Western parts of the Island saw some decent rain that month, but it was dry in the east, said Donald. September has delivered very little rain anywhere: a meagre 7.5 millimetres recorded at Charlottetown Airport with the month two-thirds gone.

The average amount of rain for September is 95.9 millimetres.

The good start meant the plants started growing lots of potatoes, but the following dry spell likely means those potatoes will be small.

"In some areas producers are going to be disappointed with the crop and some, at this point, they're hoping for an average crop," said Donald.

"We might end up with an average one overall."

There is still some time for late varieties to grow larger, he said, if there is more rain soon. Some rain would also soften the ground, making the harvest a little easier.

That rain could be coming, with precipitation in the forecast every day this week.