P.E.I. potato farmers can access $15.6M for help following poor 2018 harvest

Ottawa and the government of P.E.I. are providing some additional help for Island farmers following the poor potato harvest of 2018, they announced at a farm in Pownal, P.E.I., Friday morning.

About 2,800 hectares of potatoes were left in the ground last fall when rain and cold weather made it impossible to harvest them.

Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay and Premier Dennis King announced up to $15.6 million through the AgriRecovery Framework, a federal-provincial program set up to help farmers recover from natural disasters. The provincial portion of the agreement is $6.2 million.

"Farming can be a very difficult career at the best of times, so I'm so pleased to be able to provide this much-needed support," said MacAulay in a written release.

Financial assistance will be provided to producers for the extraordinary costs relating to harvest recovery, additional field work, and storage and recovery, including costs associated with cleaning and disinfecting storage facilities.

More P.E.I. news