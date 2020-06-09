P.E.I. potato export crisis may not be solved by Christmas
Detection of potato wart forced border closure
The federal government continues to work to resolve a crisis that has closed the U.S. border to fresh P.E.I. potatoes, but Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says she can't guarantee a resolution by Christmas.
"[It's] very hard to tell," said Bibeau.
"We are working extremely hard, trying to gather more information, share it with the Americans."
The border was closed by order of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency last Monday, following the discovery of potato wart in two P.E.I. fields. Bibeau has said Canada acted to forestall action on the American side that could have been more difficult to reverse.
Potato wart is caused by a fungus. It disfigures potatoes and makes them unmarketable, but it is not a threat to human health.
Potato wart was first detected on the Island in 2000. Following a border closure in that year, a management plan was developed in consultation with the United States. That plan includes cleaning potatoes so infected soil is not exported and spraying potatoes with sprout inhibitor so infected potatoes cannot propagate. In addition, infected fields are quarantined, so no fresh potatoes from those fields leave P.E.I.
That management plan has kept the border open for 20 years.
Both Bibeau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have said the ban is not based on science.
"Fresh potatoes are safe for export," said Bibeau.
"It's a science-based discussion [with the Americans]. We have to make a demonstration that our fresh potatoes are safe. It's a matter of tolerance to risk."
P.E.I. farmers have said every week the border is closed is a significant loss. The weeks leading up to Christmas are traditionally particularly strong for potato sales.
With files from Michèle Brideau
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?