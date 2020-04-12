Skip to Main Content
Thousands of potatoes, blocks of cheese and cartons of milk given away to Islanders
Thousands took advantage of free potatoes, cheese and milk during the Island Producers Helping Islanders campaign on Saturday.

Agriculture minister says talks underway about expanding initiative to other parts of province.

Shane Ross and Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Volunteers with the Island Producers Helping Islanders campaign hand out free potatoes, cheese and milk in Charlottetown on Saturday. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The initiative was a partnership between the province, the P.E.I. Potato Board and Amalgamated Dairy Limited to help Islanders in need during COVID-19.

According to the province, 3,000 10-pound bags of potatoes, 3,000 blocks of cheese and 3,000 two-litre cartons of milk were handed out between two locations in Charlottetown and Summerside.

The event was a "huge success," P.E.I. Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Thompson said he spoke with ADL and the P.E.I. Potato Board about expanding the program to other locations across the province next week, telling Islanders to "stay tuned."

