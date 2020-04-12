Thousands of potatoes, blocks of cheese and cartons of milk given away to Islanders

Thousands lined up for free potatoes, cheese and milk during the Island Producers Helping Islanders campaign on Saturday.

The initiative was a partnership between the province, the P.E.I. Potato Board and Amalgamated Dairy Limited to help Islanders in need during COVID-19.

According to the province, 3,000 10-pound bags of potatoes, 3,000 blocks of cheese and 3,000 two-litre cartons of milk were handed out between two locations in Charlottetown and Summerside.

The event was a "huge success," P.E.I. Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson said in a tweet.

Wow. What a great day! <br>Island Producers Helping Islanders was a huge success! Thank you to our partners ADL🥛& PEI Potato Board🥔<br><br>I’d also like to thank all the volunteers who spent their day helping at both locations. <a href="https://t.co/WTTKkI4hsd">pic.twitter.com/WTTKkI4hsd</a> —@BloyceThompson

In another tweet, Thompson said he spoke with ADL and the P.E.I. Potato Board about expanding the program to other locations across the province next week, telling Islanders to "stay tuned."

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.