P.E.I. potato crop looking 'decent' despite heavy rain
Heavy rain last week came after fairly dry month, P.E.I. Potato Board says
Prince Edward Island is set to have a good potato crop this harvest season despite the recent rain storm.
P.E.I. Potato Board general manager Greg Donald says many areas of the province saw more rain that would have been desirable, despite August being a fairly dry month.
"It was more than we needed," Donald said. "But because it was dry in August, a lot of the rain, there was capacity in the soil to absorb it."
Rain totals in the province ranged from around 70 mm to over 140 mm as remnants of Hurricane Ida made their way through Canada's Atlantic provinces.
Donald said he hopes there's not much rain in the forecast over the next few days.
"The ground is saturated and we really don't need more rain," he said.
"The areas that got a lot of rain and parts of fields where there is poor drainage or low areas, there's definitely standing water. So that's not good, but overall we fared out I would say relatively OK and we have a decent crop ... in the making."
With files from Angela Walker
