Wet spring causing delays for P.E.I. farmers
Ground too soft to plow fields, spread manure
A wet spring has caused delays for P.E.I. farmers getting their fields ready for the season.
Robert Godfrey, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, said the ground has to dry up before farmers can begin plowing. He said many Island producers are already about a week behind schedule.
"Certainly everybody's looking forward to things drying up a bit here and getting down to the real work," he said.
Godfrey said last fall's poor weather meant a lot of crops were left in the ground. He said those crops need to be worked into the ground before a new crop can be planted.
"That is certainly delaying things," he said. "There are producers that would be spreading manure. It's pretty soft out there to go out with a manure spreader of any kind."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.