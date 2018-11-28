Wet spring causing delays for P.E.I. farmers

A wet spring has caused delays for P.E.I. farmers getting their fields ready for the season.

Robert Godfrey, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, said the ground has to dry up before farmers can begin plowing. He said many Island producers are already about a week behind schedule.

"Certainly everybody's looking forward to things drying up a bit here and getting down to the real work," he said.

Godfrey said last fall's poor weather meant a lot of crops were left in the ground. He said those crops need to be worked into the ground before a new crop can be planted.

"That is certainly delaying things," he said. "There are producers that would be spreading manure. It's pretty soft out there to go out with a manure spreader of any kind."

