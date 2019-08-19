Farmers hoping for heavy rain as potato yields down
'Extremely dry' summer making it difficult to get good crop, says potato board chairman
A lack of rain is causing potato yields to be down on P.E.I. this summer, says the chair of the P.E.I. Potato Board.
Jason Hayden said potato farmers are harvesting about two-thirds of what they normally get at this time of year.
"It's extremely dry and a very light crop," he said. "I haven't seen it this dry I don't think since 2001 when we had a major drought. It'll vary across the Island but it is dry everywhere."
Though the Island has had some scattered showers recently, he said it's not enough to get to the roots of the potato and help the crop.
"It's very serious. As we slip through August and into September without any substantial rains it's very difficult to get a good crop," he said.
Hayden said there hasn't been enough moisture in the ground for about a month, and farmers are hoping for a "two-inch rain" in the near future to help salvage the fall crops. But he expects the overall yield to be down.
"I would be pretty confident in saying at this point it will be down."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Meader
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.