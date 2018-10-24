P.E.I. potato ban to U.S. expected to last into new year

P.E.I.'s agriculture minister says he is still hopeful potatoes in limbo won't have to be destroyed, but indications suggest restrictions on Island spuds will last into the new year.

Bloyce Thompson made the comments during a news conference Friday announcing financial assistance to help the potato industry and trucking companies affected by trade restrictions to the U.S.

"Everything's on the table," he said. "We want to do everything possible so we don't have to destroy potatoes."

The program will provide potato farmers with working or capital loans with a fixed interest rate of four per cent.

The government will also help the Island potato industry and affected trucking companies with wage reimbursements to employers to maintain their staff during the restrictions.

The wage subsidy program is worth $4.2 million, retroactive to Dec. 1. It is capped is $3,000 per month per employee.

The assistance is in addition to a $10 million contingency fund announced previously for the potato industry.

It's been more than two weeks since the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced it was suspending fresh potato trade to the U.S. following the discovery of potato wart in two Island fields.

'Serious tough times'

Thompson spoke with federal officials in Ottawa this week, and said he came away with the feeling the ban won't be resolved until at least the new year.

"This is unbelievably frustrating," he said Friday.

'There's going to be some serious tough times."

The P.E.I. Potato Board has said the ban could lead to millions of kilograms of potatoes being destroyed, and that it's already too late for producers to recoup lost sales .

Matthew MacKay, minister of economic growth, said the potato industry is P.E.I.'s biggest economic generator and the trade restrictions cause a ripple effect to the rest of the economy and workforce.

"Everyone should buy potatoes for people this Christmas," he said.