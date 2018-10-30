Packaging problems causing delays for P.E.I.-based pot supplier

The only licensed cannabis producer based on P.E.I. says problems with its packaging have led to delays getting products on store shelves.

Recreational cannabis supplier FIGR — which has commitments to supply pot to P.E.I. and Nova Scotia — says nearly half the products it hoped to have in stores by now are still waiting to be packaged at its Charlottetown warehouse.

Edwin Jewell, president and CEO of FIGR East, blames some of the half-dozen packaging suppliers.

"Quite frankly, [packaging suppliers are] letting us down," said Jewell.

"We've been promised product here, packaging materials months ago that's still not here. We've had packaging material come that's not suitable. It's been dirty in some cases, we had to return it."

So you're buying experimental lots and in some cases we're finding out they're not suitable and then we have to start from scratch again. — Edwin Jewell

Jewell said they require packaging that meets a variety of standards and are getting different packaging products from different sources.

The packaging must be food- or pharmaceutical-grade quality that is tamper proof with a child-resistant cap.

It also must be large enough for all the required labels and unique enough to differentiate it from competitors.

'You don't go buy 100,000 bottles of one size, not knowing for sure they're going to work,' says CEO Edwin Jewell. (John Robertson/CBC)

He said that finding the right packaging and suppliers sometimes takes a bit of trial and error.

"You don't go buy 100,000 bottles of one size, not knowing for sure they're going to work," Jewell said.

"So you're buying experimental lots and in some cases we're finding out they're not suitable and then we have to start from scratch again."

The delay of packaging materials has caused some orders to P.E.I. and Nova Scotia to be late.

Some of the FIGR products have sold out in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia retail stores. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

As a result, some products in those provinces are out of stock.

They are hiring eight more workers to help with the issue, Jewell said.

When the packaging does arrive, they will be able to work more shifts in a day so products can be packaged quickly — and shipped to stores as soon as possible.

Jewell said he expects to have the orders back on track in the next few weeks.

With files from Steve Bruce