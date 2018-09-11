Islanders have bought over $7M worth of pot since legalization
Marijuana bringing in the green
P.E.I. Cannabis is reporting sales of $7,077,150 between Oct. 17, 2018 and March 31, 2019.
The total dried cannabis equivalent sold was 704,032 grams, the government agency said in a statement emailed to CBC News.
The numbers would indicate that sales have cooled slightly since legalization — Statistics Canada reported in January that at $2.1 million, P.E.I. had the highest per-capita sales in the country in the first six weeks of legalization.
That's almost $59 for every Islander over age 19.
Saturday will be the first 4/20 since recreational marijuana was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17.
4/20 has been celebrated for decades on April 20. It was code for pot, or pot smoking, coined by a group of high school students in San Francisco in the 1970s.
