Confederation Centre preparing digital love letters for Canadians

Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown is preparing a 12-part video series, Postcards from the Island, this summer that will bring a little bit of P.E.I. to Canadians.

"This series is a love letter to the rest of the country saying: we wish you were here, but since you can't be, here's a taste of the Island," said centre artistic director Adam Brazier in a news release.

"We have an opportunity to present something different right now, to get out beyond our centre and share some creative dialogue and moving performances with our patrons at home — wherever that may be."

The first of the series will launch Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and it will continue weekly, featuring prominent Island artists in familiar P.E.I. locations. It will include performances and conversations between the artists and Brazier.

Featured artists include Tim Chaisson, Ashley Condon, DJ Jane Blaze and Patricia Bourque, at venues such as Charlottetown's Rochford Square, Dalvay-by-the-Sea, The Dunes Studio Gallery, Watermark Theatre, and the Confederation Centre itself.

Postcards from the Island is part of the CIBC Confed Centre Presents series. It will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

