Confederation Centre preparing digital love letters for Canadians
Series will be shot at locations around P.E.I.
Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown is preparing a 12-part video series, Postcards from the Island, this summer that will bring a little bit of P.E.I. to Canadians.
"This series is a love letter to the rest of the country saying: we wish you were here, but since you can't be, here's a taste of the Island," said centre artistic director Adam Brazier in a news release.
"We have an opportunity to present something different right now, to get out beyond our centre and share some creative dialogue and moving performances with our patrons at home — wherever that may be."
The first of the series will launch Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. and it will continue weekly, featuring prominent Island artists in familiar P.E.I. locations. It will include performances and conversations between the artists and Brazier.
Featured artists include Tim Chaisson, Ashley Condon, DJ Jane Blaze and Patricia Bourque, at venues such as Charlottetown's Rochford Square, Dalvay-by-the-Sea, The Dunes Studio Gallery, Watermark Theatre, and the Confederation Centre itself.
Postcards from the Island is part of the CIBC Confed Centre Presents series. It will be available on YouTube and Facebook.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.