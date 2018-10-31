Postal strike comes to P.E.I., Ottawa

It is P.E.I. and Ottawa's turn Wednesday in a series of rotating postal strikes that are now in their second week.

Postal workers walked off the job shortly after midnight in Charlottetown and Summerside. They're also off the job in Ottawa, Arnprior and Renfrew, Ont., and Joliette, Que.

The rotating strikes started Oct. 22. CUPW wants improved job security, an end to forced overtime, and better health and safety measures. It launched the job actions after negotiators failed to reach a new contract agreement before a union-set deadline.

The rotating strikes had been announced as 24 hours, and workers who walked off in Montreal late Monday night are back to work.

But the strikes have run longer in some areas. In an email to CBC News, CUPW said workers on P.E.I. are on strike until further notice. The email said the job action in the province included 200 workers.

The CUPW website lists more than a dozen communities still affected by job action.

Cobourg, Ont.

Columbia River, B.C.

Dawson Creek, B.C.

Fort Frances, Ont.

Fort Nelson, B.C.

Fort St. John, B.C.

Kapuskasing, Ont.

Kenora, Ont.

Moose Jaw, Sask.

Nelson, B.C.

Petawawa-Deep River, Ont.

Peterborough, Ont.

Saskatoon

Smiths Falls, Ont.

Weyburn, Sask.

Canada Post says it is still accepting and delivering mail and packages in other parts of the country.

