No major incidents reported as Lee leaves P.E.I. relatively intact

Weather forecasters on Prince Edward Island predicted post-tropical storm Lee would be nowhere near as devastating as Fiona or Dorian, and they were correct.

The storm blew through the region on Saturday, knocking out power and affecting travel to and from the Island.

Flights have resumed at Charlottetown Airport, and only a couple hundred residents were without power Sunday morning.

RCMP reported no major incidents overnight when winds reached almost 90 km/h in some parts of the Island.

There was minimal debris to be moved from Charlottetown streets, and the water and sewer utility reported no issues, according to Charlottetown Fire Chief Tim Mamye.

Post-tropical storm Lee caused some damage to trees, but not nearly to extent of Fiona one year ago. (Shane Ross/CBC)

It's a sharp contrast to Fiona one year ago, which left the entire Island without power, some for several days, and caused widespread devastation to the landscape. Some homeowners are still waiting on repairs from that storm.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia appeared to get the worst of Lee.

Scenes of post-tropical storm Lee's power in the Maritimes Duration 1:28 Post-tropical storm Lee brought heavy winds and rain that battered the eastern coast of Canada, damaging trees, knocking down power lines and causing widespread flooding.

Maritime Electric had 10 crews working overnight to respond to outages, according to a spokesperson.

Sunday ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia up to and including the 2:30 p.m. crossing have been cancelled.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

Some events, such as the 70-mile yard sale, were postponed but others, including the International Shellfish Festival, went ahead despite the weather.