Dorian takes out 80% of trees in Cavendish area of P.E.I. National Park, Parks Canada says

About 80 per cent of the trees in the Cavendish area of P.E.I. National Park were lost after suffering damage from post-tropical storm Dorian, Parks Canada says.
It also estimates about two metres of coastal erosion in the park after the storm.
Parks Canada has yet to fully assess the damage caused by the storm, said spokesperson Annette Campbell.
"Upon first assessment, it was determined that there is extensive damage to the coastal forest in the Cavendish part of the park, with approximately an 80 per cent loss of trees," she said in a statement.
The area most affected is the west side of the park in Cavendish.
Damage to infrastructure is also being evaluated at this time.
Parks Canada officials hope to have a more detailed report on Friday.
