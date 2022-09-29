Maritime Electric hits milestone with half of customers restored

CBC P.E.I. continues to focus on the aftermath of Fiona. If your data or internet is limited, click here for the CBC Lite version of the P.E.I. site.

Maritime Electric workers are feeling a new optimism after hitting two benchmarks Wednesday night for restoring power following post-tropical storm Fiona on Saturday.

"We hit a milestone restoring 50 per cent of our customers last night, and our crews are feeling very optimistic about today," said spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"Another milestone is that 100 per cent of our distribution lines going into communities are now energized."

That still leaves 41,000 Maritime Electric customers without power.

Another reason for optimism, said Griffin, is that the weather forecast looks good for working on the lines for the next few days. The utility is sending out 124 line crews Thursday morning, many of those are from out of province. About 20 more crews are expected to arrive on the Island and be ready for work by Friday.

Maritime Electric's online outage map has been updated to account for much of the rerouting of electricity that has taken place this week to get the power back on quickly, and is now largely accurate in terms of overall numbers. The utility cautioned earlier this week that the map was not accurate, and it remains unreliable in terms of showing outages at the neighbourhood level.

The utility has identified 488 power poles destroyed during the storm.

Griffin hopes to have more information on timelines for restoration at the province's Thursday afternoon briefing.

Island Waste management is resuming its regular curb-side pickup schedule Thursday.

Vehicles line up to at Charlottetown's waste disposal site, which reopened Thursday morning. (Louise Martin/CBC)

Drop-off centres are also reopening. Hours will be extended, and fees will be waived for people dropping off spoiled food. Extended hours are available on the IWMC web site.

Provincial civil servants are returning to work Thursday, but schools will remain closed until at least Monday. UPEI and Holland College are also closed.