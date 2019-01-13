Missing all that holiday decor? Islanders share their post-Christmas decorating tips

Most people have taken down their Christmas decor and packed it away for another year.

If you're like me, you may both be enjoying the reclaimed space and also missing the cheery lights and glitter.

So what now?

Decorate with fresh flowers

I asked Islanders via Facebook how they refresh their decor post-Christmas, but before it's time for a bona fide springtime look.

P.E.I.'s Vanco Farms grows tulips indoors and they're hitting Island retailers now. (Vanco Farms Ltd./Facebook)

"I changed my paintings/art around and am refinishing a chair in red!" commented Gretha Rose of Charlottetown.

Michelle MacCallum of Victoria, P.E.I., commented: "Tulips! Should be available in the next couple of weeks!" Indeed, Vanco Farms in Mount Albion, P.E.I., distributes bunches of tulips grown indoors. They're available at many P.E.I. retailers for the next couple of months, usually for less than $10 a bunch, and add a cheap and cheerful touch to a room, lasting about a week.

A bowl of stars and shiny garland and a string of pinecone lights will welcome the new year at Heidi Walsh Bernardi's house, and get an update when Valentine's Day rolls around. (Submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi)

"This year I purchased pretty strings of 'winter lights' with pine cones and greenery attached to strands of white lights," said Heidi Walsh Bernardi of Charlottetown.

"I decorated for New Year's with silver, black and gold accents around the house and once the Valentine's Day decor is out in full force, I'll add some hearts to the mix."

Loanne MacKay of Charlottetown replaced her Christmas tree this year with a birch branch "tree."

"It has mini white lights on it. It makes up for the loss of the tree," MacKay said.

A birch 'tree' with little white lights keeps away the winter blues at Loanne MacKay's Charlottetown home. (Submitted by Loanne MacKay )

Artist Julia Purcell maintains a cosy hygge vibe with her three-metre-long mantle as a centrepiece in her Clyde River home.

"I keep my mantel decorated with a bird nest, mushrooms etc.," she shared. "I am going for woodland whimsy."

Adorable woodland animals, mushrooms, a felted gnome and a bird's nest are among the treasures to be discovered on Julia Purcell's three-metre-long mantle. (Submitted by Julia Purcell)

Pro tips

Susan Snow, of Charlottetown, runs Moving Designz interior design, and has a few ideas to fill in the blanks left after the holidays.

Reimagine your coffee table by layering books, trays, candles, flowers, faux fruit, shells and pretty bowls, suggests Snow. (Submitted by Moving Designz)

"Add some fresh new life and a pop of colour to your space with flowers or a floor plant," she suggests. "If fresh plants or flowers are out of the question, buy some real-looking faux blossoms."

To keep your space feeling wintery-cozy, Snow adds faux sheepskin or faux-fur throw blankets to the backs of chairs or sofas.

She also suggests reimagining your coffee table by layering books, trays, candles, flowers, faux fruit, shells and pretty bowls that complement your furnishings and decor.

"You can find lovely hardcover books at thrift stores for a fraction of the cost of new. Try to find hardcover books with removable jackets to unveil colourful bindings," said Snow.

