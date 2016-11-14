Porter Airlines to launch daily route between Charlottetown and Ottawa in May
Passengers can connect from Ottawa to both Toronto airports and to Thunder Bay, Ont.
Porter Airlines will start offering daily non-stop flights between Ottawa International Airport and Charlottetown Airport in May, according to a news release from the airline Monday.
Within the Atlantic region, Porter currently flies out of Moncton, N.B.; Fredericton; Halifax; and St. John's.
"Charlottetown is an entirely new destination for us and the addition of Prince Edward Island means that Porter is serving every Atlantic Canada province for the first time," the release quoted Kevin Jackson, the airline's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, as saying.
The release says flights will initially run from May 17 until the last week of October.
Once in Ottawa, Charlottetown passengers will be able to connect to flights to Thunder Bay, the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
"Islanders and visitors alike have been requesting Porter for many years, so it is extremely rewarding for us to be able to announce this today," the release quoted Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson as saying.
"This new non-stop service to Ottawa will not only provide convenient access to the nation's capital, but will also allow travellers the opportunity to connect to Porter's expanding network at Ottawa International Airport."
