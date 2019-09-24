Dragging porta-potty down street not funny, police say

Police are looking for a driver who dragged a portable toilet down Main Street in Murray River, P.E.I., on Saturday night.

Kings District RCMP Const. Conor Hickey said while those involved may have found it to be funny, police did not.

"I think it's moreso dangerous and fairly serious to be dragging a porta-potty down the road for such a long distance — or for any distance for that matter," he said.

"It puts other motorists and pedestrians and other people in the area at risk."

Hickey said it also could have damaged property. He said the incident happened at around 10 p.m.

Police say two porta-potties similar to these were damaged Saturday night. (Shutterstock)

Hickey said about $2,000 worth of damage was done to two porta-potties. One of the porta-potties was dragged between one and two kilometres down the street, Hickey said.

Police are uncertain whether both damaged porta-potties were dragged, Hickey said.

They were set up for people to use during the 70-mile yard sale in Murray River.

He said the chemicals from the toilet spilled out, but there was not significant amounts of human waste.

Police are asking witnesses to contact the Montague RCMP detachment or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

More P.E.I. news