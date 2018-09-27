Porpoise found dead on P.E.I. beach

A porpoise that washed up on a P.E.I beach is now in the hands of the Atlantic Veterinary College. The animal was discovered at around 9 a.m. Thursday on Canoe Cover beach by two local residents.

"It was about three and half feet long," said JoDee Samuelson.

Mari Basiletti was with Samuelson when they found the porpoise.

They say it was a surprise to find this type of animal on the beach in the area.

(Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We've never seen a porpoise there on the shore, once we found a dead seal. We see a lot of live seals here but we don't generally see porpoises out in Canoe Cove," Basiletti said.

"I felt quite sad actually."

The pair called the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and workers came and transported the animal to the AVC. Vets there plan to perform a necropsy in the coming days to try and find the cause of death.

