P.E.I. pork producers keeping an eye on processor disruptions caused by COVID-19

Pork producers on P.E.I. are keeping a close eye on disruptions in processing plants in other parts of Canada in case they need to adjust again.

The P.E.I. Hog Commodity Marketing Board says earlier this month Island producers felt first hand the impact of disruptions because of COVID-19 when some Quebec plants weren't able to take as many animals as they normally would.

There are about 20 licensed hog producers on the Island, but there is no federally-regulated hog processor in the Maritimes, according to the board. That means animals from P.E.I. are mostly shipped to Quebec for processing.

"In some cases, yeah, loads were booked and then cancelled or delayed," said board chair Paul Larsen.

Some of those hogs were sent to processors in Ontario, and some went to processors in the United States. One producer on the Island made a more difficult decision, according to Larsen.

It's a very stressful time for the farmer to have to make a decision like that and it's certainly not taken lightly. — Paul Larsen, P.E.I. Hog Commodity and Marketing Board

"At one point his barns were too full and it was getting to the point where it was causing a lot of stress with the animals," he said.

"Unfortunately we did have to do a small welfare kill on that particular case just to make room in the barns. But since then he has been able to adequately ship the hogs."

Larsen said approximately 200 animals had to be euthanized.

"It was unfortunate. It's absolutely, you know, a last resort. It's a very stressful time for the farmer to have to make a decision like that and it's certainly not taken lightly," he said.

Larsen did not name that producer.

'Hogs are not like cans of soup'

Scott Dingwell, secretary of the hog board, said animals can grow to 350 pounds in under six months, and producers have a small window to ship them.

"Any delay in shipping a hog when it's ready, even beyond a week or two in normal times, costs the producer money because you get less money if you're outside of that target weight window."

It's not only a matter of weight, but also space and timing.

Board chair Paul Larsen says producers are looking to other parts of Canada for processors who could take Island hogs, if needed. (Submitted by Paul Larsen)

"If they don't leave the farm when they're scheduled to leave, they take up a lot of space and they take space from animals that are coming into the operation and it becomes a welfare issue very fast," he said.

"Hogs are not like cans of soup. You can't put them in the warehouse for a month until the market is ready."

Planning for future disruptions

Larsen said the hog board has started to look for processors in other parts of the country that would be able to take Island hogs if another disruption were to occur.

But the further the hogs have to travel, the more expensive it is to ship them. Larsen said shipping to Ontario and the U.S. costs about $30 extra per animal.

The national organization that represents pork producers, the Canadian Pork Council, has asked the federal government for a $20 a head subsidy to help pork producers in this time of uncertainty, which the hog board said would help producers here on the Island.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.