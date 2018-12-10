Chefs cook up idea for local pop-up supper club

Island chefs are getting together to host a local supper club once a month at the P.E.I. Farm Centre in Charlottetown.

Hunter Guindon says a group of chefs cooked up the idea of a pop-up while hanging around together one day.

"We all kind of came to the conclusion that although we all have fun in each of our own restaurants doing what we do every day, it would be unreal to get a bunch of chefs from different restaurants into the same room and come with a menu together and just cook good food."

Local ingredients

Guindon said they plan to serve a five-to-eight-course meal using as many local ingredients as possible, and donate the proceeds to a different non-profit each month.

The first pop-up is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Guindon will be joined by chefs Lucy Morrow of Terre Rouge, Logan Rafuse of Culinary Youth Team Canada and Cobey Adams of Table Service Catering.

Tickets are $75 for the meal, and another $25 if you choose the wine pairings. Tickets can be ordered through Instagram at @Local.supperclub or on Facebook at Local. Pop-up Restaurant.

Proceeds for the first supper club will go to the Upper Room Food Bank.

"We know that they need the extra help, especially this time of year, and it seemed appropriate for a group of chefs to get together at the Farm Centre and donate what we can to the food bank," Guindon said.

