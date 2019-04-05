Where Islanders can find a deal, check out an interesting space — and give to charity

A flea market has been popping up at various locations in Charlottetown, with proceeds going to charity.

There have been five Thriftspotting pop-up flea markets so far, from church halls to Founders Hall, with the sixth planned for Saturday at Charlottetown's Dominion Building.

"It's been pretty positive," said Shayna Johnston, who came up with the idea a couple years ago. "We have a lot of vendors that like coming back and selling their things, but they say that one of their favourite things is meeting the people and getting to know people over common interests."

The first event attracted 17 vendors, which grew to 37 at the last one. More than 800 people came through the doors, which raised more than $1,300 for the food bank.

To date, more than $3,300 and "countless" non-perishable food items have been donated, according to the PEI Thriftspotting Pop-up Flea Market Facebook page.

More than 25 vendors

Johnston has signed up more than 25 vendors for Saturday's pop-up.

Habitat for Humanity's pop-up within a pop-up: a lounge at the flea market where everything is for sale. (PEI Pop-up Flea/Facebook)

"It's always a mix of people who are selling things from their own households and own closets and people who actually curate an inventory for events like this for resale," Johnston said.

Johnston said she'll continue to explore new venues and partnerships with food vendors and organizations like Habitat for Humanity, which has sold furniture at the flea markets and will do so again Saturday.

Memories of old post office

She said the pop-up concept is popular not only because customers can find a deal, but they can explore spaces they may have never seen before — such as the historic Dominion Building.

"I have been curious about it my whole life," Johnston said.

"Lots of people have memories of it being the post office but right now it's just sitting kind of raw and vacant and yeah, it's just going to be really interesting. People can come in and check it out."

Saturday's pop-up flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is $2 or a non-perishable food item. Children under 12 will be admitted free.

