Grocery staff's 'super sweet' gesture comforts teen after wisdom teeth surgery

A mother and teen from Cable Head, P.E.I., were touched to find an extra bit of sweetness in their grocery order last week.

It all started when Sara Roach-Lewis asked if she could add frozen peas to her online order at the West Royalty Superstore.

The cheapest peas would do, she told the young female employee on the phone, because her 16-year-old, Jenn, was having wisdom teeth pulled. The peas were just to reduce the swelling.

But when Roach-Lewis picked up her groceries later that day, packed among the frozen peas and other items was a box of colourful Popsicles she hadn't ordered.

I think we're all looking for those little moments, that reminder that we're all still looking out for each other. — Sara Roach-Lewis

When Roach-Lewis pointed that out, the young female employee handed over the grocery receipt, along with a little card.

"When I got back in the car, my kid opened it and we saw what it said inside, and it was just lovely."

Jenn Lewis received this card along with a box of popsicles when they picked up their grocery order last week. (Sarah Roach-Lewis)

The card, signed by the West Royalty PC Express team, wished Jenn well after the surgery and said: "We all hope that you are feeling better soon. Enjoy the Popsicles."

Jenn was touched that someone they didn't know went out of their way to make the painful day a little bit better, Roach-Lewis said.

"It was super sweet," she said. "I think we're all looking for those little moments, that reminder that we're all still looking out for each other."

Personal connections

Mark Boudreau, director of corporate affairs for Loblaw in Atlantic Canada, said the company encourages Superstore employees to develop a personal connection with shoppers — especially online customers who have limited contact with staff. It could be a free bottle of water, or a little flower on Mother's Day, for example.

"Sometimes the smallest gesture may seem small, but actually it makes a huge impact."

Roach-Lewis, who works as a business coach, said empowering employees to make this kind of gesture does a lot to build customer loyalty.

The box of Popsicles did more than just bring the swelling down, she said. "It certainly provided comfort and support."

