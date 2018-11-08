Skip to Main Content
Man charged after poppy can thefts

Charlottetown Police have laid charges after two poppy can thefts that were captured on video surveillance.

Poppy cans from two Charlottetown businesses were stolen in the last week. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC News)

Charlottetown Police have laid charges after two poppy can thefts that were captured on video surveillance, according to a news release.

Police say the first occurred at a business on Great George Street on Nov. 3 and the second on Nov. 7 at a business on St. Peters Road.

A 25-year-old Charlottetown man has been arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

The accused was released and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

