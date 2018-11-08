Man charged after poppy can thefts

Charlottetown Police have laid charges after two poppy can thefts that were captured on video surveillance, according to a news release.

Police say the first occurred at a business on Great George Street on Nov. 3 and the second on Nov. 7 at a business on St. Peters Road.

A 25-year-old Charlottetown man has been arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

The accused was released and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

