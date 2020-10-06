P.E.I. poppy campaign begins Friday

As the annual Prince Edward Island poppy campaign gets ready to launch Friday, the president of the P.E.I. Command of the Royal Canadian Legion has one reminder for Islanders: "We gave up our todays for your tomorrows."

"That's what the poppy campaign is all about," said Duane MacEwen, the president of the organization.

"Supporting our veterans, honouring our veterans on Remembrance Day."

MacEwen spent Thursday selling wreaths and boxes to businesses on the Island. And while the pandemic has impacted several aspects on P.E.I., he said this part of the campaign hasn't changed all that much.

"It's up to business whether they wish to purchase a wreath or not and if they wish to have us inside their business under COVID-19," said MacEwen.

"But so far I have not had any people turn us away."

'We're lucky here'

MacEwen said the pandemic has been difficult for some veterans who have opted to stay home to limit their chances of catching COVID-19.

"They're not seeking the help that they would normally do," he said. "We're lucky here on P.E.I. though."

Duane MacEwen says donations to the Royal Canadian Legion can also be made online. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

Last year, the P.E.I. poppy campaign raised $183,000. MacEwen said the outcome is unpredictable this year, but he's hopeful it will be no different.

Donations can also be made online, MacEwen said.

"The people of P.E.I. have always donated so well to our poppy campaign and I'm sure that they will continue to do so."

On Nov. 11, the Legion will offer a Facebook Live presentation of the national Remembrance Day ceremony. It is asking people not to attend services in person, encouraging Canadians to stay home and tune into local and national services that are being streamed online.

As for MacEwen, he is welcoming people to stand at the end of their driveways on Nov. 11 and acknowledge the two minutes of silence.

