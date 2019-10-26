Poppy campaign launches on P.E.I.

The Remembrance Day poppy campaign is now underway on P.E.I.

The campaign launched Friday at Government House, with the first poppy pinned on Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry.

"I wear them proudly, " Perry said as Duane MacEwen, provincial president of the P.E.I. Command, pinned the poppy on her lapel.

Perry said she has noticed how many Islanders take part in remembrance activities and events during her two years as lieutenant-governor.

"That's I think one of the most striking things is just to see, to witness, how many Islanders truly honour their duty to remembrance. And this of course being the symbol, it just brings it to mind again," she said.

Money raised through the poppy campaign supports veterans and local charitable organizations. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

All of the money raised through the poppy campaign stays in the local community for sea cadets, veterans and other charitable groups.

"It's a very important campaign for the benefit of our veterans and our communities," MacEwen said.

Poppies will be available until Nov. 11.

