P.E.I. health officials concerned over 'significant' increase in tobacco and weed 'poppers'

Island health officials are flagging what they say is a concerning trend among teenagers: More and more are inhaling large amounts of weed and tobacco mixed together and smoked using a bong, often referred to as taking hits of "poppers."

Health PEI says its addictions counsellors have started hearing more about poppers, as have staff in some juniors highs and high schools.

"Two years ago, we probably wouldn't have seen much use of that. But recently, we have seen a significant increase," said Lisa Thibeau, the administrator of Addictions East with Health PEI.

"Quite often I think people see tobacco and marijuana as less harmful substances. And they don't realize that by combining them, they're having an increased effect.... There are several concerns with that."

Risk of addiction, anxiety

Thibeau says those using poppers are taking on the negative health consequences that come with tobacco and marijuana.

"Marijuana can cause increased mental-health issues such as anxiety and psychosis. So if they're using higher amounts, they're more susceptible to having those symptoms," Thibeau said.

Health PEI says staff at the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility are hearing from more and more young people using 'poppers.' The health agency says junior highs and high schools are reporting the same thing. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

She says young people using poppers are also at an increased risk of developing an addiction.

"What we're hearing is that it creates a more intense high. And so, people who are curious and wanting to try things are using that to have that higher experience," said Thibeau. "Any time someone starts using substances early, it leads to potential higher addiction when they're older. So that's always a concern."

Thibeau says it's not clear what's prompted the increased use of poppers, which have been around for decades. She doesn't think the legalization of recreational cannabis in October has played a significant role, given staff started to notice the trend prior to pot becoming legal.

"Often trends will come and go, and this tends to be the trend right now," she said.

Lisa Thibeau, the administrator of Addictions East with Health PEI, says the combination of large amounts of tobacco and marijuana can have several negative consequences for young people. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

She says schools and addictions staff have started emphasizing the particular risks of poppers in presentations and one-on-one meetings.

She adds parents who spot multiple changes in their children's behaviour — like fatigue, irritability, and changes to their diet — should reach out to Health P.E.I. for support.

More P.E.I. news