Summerside residents say intersection safer, but also noisier, with new $4.5M roundabout

A new $4.5 million roundabout has opened at Pope Road and Central Street in Summerside's north end, and some say it has made what was once a dangerous intersection much safer.

Norman Doucette lives nearby and said he used to avoid the intersection, but no longer.

"It was a very dangerous intersection to come in and out of, it didn't matter which way you were coming in, it was a challenge," he said.

Half of the total cost came from the federal government, and some land had to be expropriated for construction.

Summerside Coun. Justin Doiron said he's glad it's finally complete, and traffic in the area is running more smoothly.

Summerside Coun. Justin Doiron says the project was 30 years in the making. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It's been talked about, it's been requested, it's been almost demanded since the early '90s, really since development really started up here in the uptown part of Summerside and councils of the day have tried it and have failed for different reasons," he said.

"But I think this time around we had a really good team that was committed to getting it done."

The new roundabout aligns both sides of Pope Road and includes new sidewalks and lighting — which makes it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

While some say the roundabout has made the intersection safer, others say it has made it noisier. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Not everyone is happy with the addition to the neighbourhood, however. Art Gerrard said he doesn't think it will be safer and he doesn't believe it's the right spot.

He said the area used to be peaceful and quiet but is now "very noisy with speeding vehicles.

"They think it's the Indy 500 here."