Guilty pleas in case involving full pop cans being thrown at vehicles

Two P.E.I. men have pleaded guilty in connection to three separate incidents where they threw full cans of pop from their car at oncoming vehicles.

The two — 19-year-old Caleb Bevan of Stratford and 18-year-old Dakota James Ellis of Donaldston, on the North Shore — pleaded guilty to mischief in Charlottetown Provincial Court on Wednesday.

RCMP spoke to Bevan and Ellis in February, after two incidents that month, but the court heard they repeated the acts of mischief in March.

Most of the activity was on Bunbury Road where it crosses Fullerton's Marsh, but cans were also thrown on Keppoch Road, Kinlock Road, and on the TransCanada Highway in Stratford.

One woman who was heading into town with six kids in her van told police the impact was loud, like a shotgun going off.

Another driver reported pulling over after being hit and finding a pop can embedded in his front grill, still full of liquid.

Most of the incidents happened on Bunbury Road. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

One witness reported seeing two men in the suspect vehicle and noticing that its front windshield had a G sticker for newly licensed drivers.

Eleven cars were hit, and all the drivers reported thousands of dollars in damage.

Neither of the men who pleaded guilty had criminal records.

On Wednesday, Judge Nancy Orr asked their lawyer whether Bevan and Ellis have jobs. The lawyer said yes, and Orr said that was a good thing, because they're going to pay the cost of repairing every car they damaged.

The men are scheduled to return to court July 5 for sentencing.