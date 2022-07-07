Swim school trying to stay afloat after Charlottetown pool closes
Pool in Spa Total Fitness Centre closing Sept. 1
The loss of a swimming pool in Charlottetown could affect the availability of swimming lessons for many Islanders this fall, winter and next spring.
The Spa Total Fitness Centre pool, located in the basement of the Royalty Crossing Centre, will close permanently on Sept. 1 due to mall renovations.
It leaves William Calhoun, who runs Mr. Bill Swim School at that pool, looking for a new place to teach the backstroke.
"I think it's a big loss, certainly for the swimming lessons when we lose that amount of space and capacity, that will have an impact, certainly this time next year in the spring," he said.
"But even in the fall and winter, we'll have a significant decrease in the amount of lessons that are going to be able to be taught in the Charlottetown area and in general."
Calhoun is now looking for space to hold lessons at hotel pools in the Charlottetown area. If he can't find any, several hundred of his current students and any new clients may not get swimming lessons, he said.
"For a pool that is that similar size that will be an issue. We do not have any other pools in town that really grant us that ability of that size."
Sue Fraser, general manager of the Bell Aliant Centre, is expecting an increase in swimmers after the pool at the Spa Total Fitness Centre closes. Parents are more inclined to enrol their kids in lessons in the fall and winter, she said, and she's anticipating a wait list for some sessions.
"We are hoping that we'll have enough instruction and enough lifeguards on tap that will be able to take in that additional capacity."
With files from Tony Davis
