Controversial house demolished at busy Charlottetown intersection
Controversial house demolished at busy Charlottetown intersection

Eight years after a city report recommended its demolition, a house at a busy Charlottetown intersection is gone.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
With the house gone, the view up Queen Street for drivers is improved. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Eight years after a city report recommended its demolition, a house at a busy Charlottetown intersection is gone.

The city purchased the house at the corner of Pond and Queen streets earlier this year. It was demolished over the weekend.

The house was considered a problem, because it blocked sightlines at the intersection. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The city report found the house blocked sight lines at the intersection. The crosswalk is used by students from two nearby schools, and is expected to get busier with the completion of a 23-unit apartment building on the same block.

The purchase cost the city about $140,000, and the demolition another $17,000.

