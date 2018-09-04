New
Controversial house demolished at busy Charlottetown intersection
Eight years after a city report recommended its demolition, a house at a busy Charlottetown intersection is gone.
House came down over the weekend
Eight years after a city report recommended its demolition, a house at a busy Charlottetown intersection is gone.
The city purchased the house at the corner of Pond and Queen streets earlier this year. It was demolished over the weekend.
The city report found the house blocked sight lines at the intersection. The crosswalk is used by students from two nearby schools, and is expected to get busier with the completion of a 23-unit apartment building on the same block.
The purchase cost the city about $140,000, and the demolition another $17,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.