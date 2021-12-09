Pond Street road work nearly finished — for now

Pond Street in Charlottetown between Queen Street and University Avenue will fully reopen to traffic in a couple weeks, the city says.

Then it will close down again some time in the spring.

A lot of ground work has been happening on the street since the summer to upgrade the water, sewer and storm drainage systems.

In the spring, the city will pave the busy section of Pond Street, install sidewalks and do some landscaping.

Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of the public works committee, says the improvements are long overdue, and will improve safety for pedestrians and schoolchildren who frequent the area during lunchtime and after class.

The total cost of the road work on Pond Stree is $1.95 million. (Shane Ross/CBC)

"We need that infrastructure there, that sidewalk, pathway for safety and for traffic, as well," he said.

"There's been a lot of potholes, and there's apartment buildings along there. So we've been anxious to get this project done."

MacLeod said all the wet weather recently has put the fall work about a week behind schedule, but will still be completed before the new year. The section nearest Queen Street was open to traffic on Thursday, but the section by the liquor store remained closed.

The total cost of the work is $1.95 million.

"Thankfully we're getting it done on time, and on budget," MacLeod said.