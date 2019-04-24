P.E.I. PCs gaining support according to poll

The P.E.I. PC Party has gained support since taking government, according to a poll released Wednesday morning.

The MQO Atlantic Matters poll has the Tories in front among decided and leaning voters jumping 11 percentage points since a pre-election poll in April.

Progressive Conservative: 40%.

Green Party: 34%.

Liberal Party: 23%.

NDP: 2%.

The Green Party took a hit as the Official Opposition dropping six per cent.

The Liberals fell three per cent after being reduced from government to third-party status and the NDP's support is relatively unchanged.

MQO Research spoke with 400 Islanders by phone to gauge the political taste in the province.

The poll was conducted between July 31 and Aug. 6, a few weeks after the spring legislative session closed, suggesting Islanders liked what they saw from the minority government.

"Premier King is currently enjoying a honeymoon with voters," said Stephen Moore, vice president of MQO Research, in a release.

"This level of support should provide him with a period of political stability as he navigates his way through a minority government."

The margin of error in the poll is 4.9 percentage points.

