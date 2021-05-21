Lots of support for King, PC government, poll suggests

Satisfaction with the performance of P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and the PC government took a slight dip but remains high, according to the latest quarterly poll by Narrative Research released Wednesday.

Over eight in 10 Islanders, about 86 per cent, are satisfied with the performance of the provincial government, down from 90 per cent in February.

"These high satisfaction levels are undoubtedly linked to the public's strong support for the King government's handling of the pandemic," said Margaret Brigley, Narrative Research's CEO in a news release.

"In the coming months, satisfaction levels will reflect how the government manages the province's economic recovery plan."

Intentions of decided voters remain similar to what they were three months ago. The poll shows the PCs maintain the lead in support at 53 per cent, followed by the Greens at 23 per cent, the Liberal Party at nine per cent and the NDP at four per cent.

Narrative Research said the overall margin of error for decided votes is within five percentage points, based on a sample size of 384.

The poll shows overall 26 per cent of Island respondents are undecided in who they would vote for if an election was held today.

Who should lead?

In terms of a preferred premier for the province, King is favoured to lead with 50 per cent support. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has 19 per cent support and interim leader of the Liberals Sonny Gallant comes in at eight per cent.

The next NDP leader, whoever it may be, has support from three per cent of respondents.

Nineteen per cent are undecided in who they would like to see lead the province.

Overall results are accurate within four percentage points 95 out of 100 times.

The results are part of Narrative Research's quarterly independent telephone survey of 600 adults on P.E.I. conducted from May 18 to May 28.

