Liberal MLA skeptical about new school announcement ahead of byelection call

A P.E.I. MLA says he's surprised and skeptical about the timing of the announcement of a new $23-million school in Charlottetown with a byelection call coming soon.

Heath MacDonald said the school is badly needed, noting the previous Liberal government had promised a new school in 2017. But he added the province could have announced the new school anytime this year.

"I am, to be quite honest, a little surprised that the tender has just been called," said MacDonald, who is the Liberal education critic.

"Maybe it's coincidence, but you kind of look at it with a political lens and you say it's been a year when they could have called a tender on this project and had things ready to go, and maybe this school could have been dug.… It's interesting timing."

Plans to replace Sherwood Elementary were announced Thursday by Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers.

Construction is scheduled to start in the spring. The new school is scheduled to open by June 2024.

In 2017, when the Liberal government of the day announced a replacement for Sherwood school, Myers criticized the government because the announcement was just before a byelection, that one in District 11 (Charlottetown-Belvedere).

Myers told the Journal Pioneer at the time: "They're kicking it into high gear, they're trying to buy the election."

MacDonald said he hopes the government is not playing politics with the school announcement. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Myers made no apologies for the timing of the announcement. He said they had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make it a green building.

The province says Sherwood school will be the first net-zero school in the province, which means it will produce as much energy as it consumes.

"When you're in opposition you say desperate things in order to get attention and that's probably what I was doing and that's probably what Heath MacDonald is doing," Myers said Sunday.

Byelection needs to be between 26 and 32 days

Sherwood Elementary borders the electoral district of Charlottetown-Winsloe.

The district is currently without an MLA after Liberal Robert Mitchell announced earlier this month he was stepping down.

Premier Dennis King said he'd like to see a new MLA in place by the time the legislature resumes Nov. 12.

Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers said he makes no apologies for the timing of the school announcement. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Election Act requires an election to be between 26 and 32 days. That means a byelection will have to be called soon if the premier wants to have a new MLA in place by the time the fall session gets underway.

MacDonald said he hopes the government is not playing politics with the school announcement. He said the school needs to be replaced.

"I hope at some point the premier will stand up and say no matter who wins this byelection the residents of Sherwood and the surrounding areas will not be held hostage and this school will get built."

More from CBC P.E.I.