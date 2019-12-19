No plans in place to elect new Liberal leader, says interim party boss

The Liberal Party has come to grips with its third-party status, but still hasn't put plans in place to elect a new leader, says interim party boss Sonny Gallant.

Gallant said the party is focused on holding Premier Dennis King's Progressive Conservative government accountable.

"We've really jelled this last sitting," Gallant said in a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"We will continue to look out for Islanders' interests."

We are opposition so we need to keep government accountable. — Sonny Gallant, interim Liberal leader

Officials with the party expect to have more to say on plans for a leadership convention in the spring of 2020.

Until then, it will be up to Gallant and his five Liberal colleagues to help keep government accountable along with the Opposition Green Party.

'We need to oppose'

Gallant is a veteran of the P.E.I. Legislature after being elected in May 2007. He has had a host of responsibilities over the last 12 years from government House leader, to deputy Speaker, to minister of workforce and advanced learning.

This year, Gallant added third-party leader and interim Liberal leader to his list after Robert Mitchell stepped aside in September. That makes Gallant the third leader of the Liberal Party this year.

Gallant said the Liberal MLAs may be taking a tougher stand on some issues in the upcoming spring session, something which P.E.I. NDP Leader Joe Byrne called for during his year-end interview with CBC on Wednesday.

"In the legislature, as you know, we need to oppose some time," said Gallant.

"We don't oppose for the sake of opposing. We are opposition so we need to keep government accountable."

