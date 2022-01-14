Skip to Main Content
PEI

Gordon Lank remembered as 'fixture' in P.E.I. agriculture, politics

Former P.E.I. politician and farmer Gordon Lank has died at the age of 80 years old.

Lank died at the age of 80 years old

Julie Clow · CBC News ·
Gordon Lank is being remembered as a politician, farmer and an active member of the community. (Federico Cahis/CBC)

Former P.E.I. politician and farmer Gordon Lank has died at the age of 80 years old.

Lank was first elected in 1979 in a district called 2nd Queens at the time, in the western central part of Queens County. He was elected again in 1982.

He was a member of the Angus MacLean and Jim Lee Progressive Conservative governments. 

I was proud to call him a friend and will miss our conversations and his advice.- Premier Dennis King

Lank served as minister in several portfolios including community and cultural affairs, highways and finance. 

"Gordie was a passionate advocate for Island farmers," said Premier Dennis King in a news release. "I was proud to call him a friend and will miss our conversations and his advice."

Lank farmed in Hampshire for decades with his wife and family, and was remembered as an active member of the community as a school trustee and a member of the North River Fire department, Junior Farmers and a number of agricultural and sports groups.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now