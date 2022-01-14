Former P.E.I. politician and farmer Gordon Lank has died at the age of 80 years old.

Lank was first elected in 1979 in a district called 2nd Queens at the time, in the western central part of Queens County. He was elected again in 1982.

He was a member of the Angus MacLean and Jim Lee Progressive Conservative governments.

Lank served as minister in several portfolios including community and cultural affairs, highways and finance.

"Gordie was a passionate advocate for Island farmers," said Premier Dennis King in a news release. "I was proud to call him a friend and will miss our conversations and his advice."

Lank farmed in Hampshire for decades with his wife and family, and was remembered as an active member of the community as a school trustee and a member of the North River Fire department, Junior Farmers and a number of agricultural and sports groups.