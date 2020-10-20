Voting day arrives in District 10 byelection

Polls will open this morning for remaining eligible voters to cast a ballot in District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe, though hundreds of people have already voted.

As of the end of the third day of advance voting Friday, 39.81 per cent of potential voters had already made their choices among the four candidates seeking the mandate to represent the provincial district.

Another 5.64 per cent have voted by mail-in ballot.

In alphabetical order by last name, the candidates are:

Polling stations are open throughout Charlottetown-Winsloe today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. People should bring the voter information cards they received in the mail as well as one piece of government-issued ID showing your address, or two other pieces of identification with your name and address.

Voters must be masked

"And bring a mask as well," said Paul Alan, operations manager at Elections P.E.I. "If you don't have a mask, we can supply them at the door."

Alan said it took some extra planning to prepare for this byelection because of COVID-19 public health rules.

"Big thing is the social distancing … we're trying to make it as contactless as possible."

Extra staff were brought on to help sanitize everything throughout the day, plexiglass shields are in place to shield employees who interact with voters, and officials are carefully managing the capacity in the room.

"We're keeping a close eye on that. But everything has been moving along very steadily," said Alan.

Counting of early ballots to start this afternoon

Alan said the counting of advance and mail-in ballots will begin earlier than usual this afternoon because of the sheer volume of votes already received.

Mail-in ballots had to be requested in advance, and have to arrive by noon sharp today in order to be counted.

As soon as polls close, the results from those counts will appear on the Elections P.E.I. website. At the same time, nine teams representing each of the district's nine polls will get to work in separate rooms on the ballots collected today.

Given the number of people who voted in advance, Alan said counting may not have to go as late tonight.

But he said Elections P.E.I.'s motto "is always accuracy over speed."

