Cabinet shuffle expected Friday, adding Charlottetown MLA Natalie Jameson

Premier Dennis King is expected to add Natalie Jameson, MLA for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, to his cabinet Friday, CBC News has learned.

It's expected she will be named minister of environment, water and climate change. That portfolio is currently held by Brad Trivers.

Trivers will stay in cabinet. He will maintain his job as minister of education and lifelong learning.

Jameson will also be named as the minister responsible for Charlottetown as well as minister responsible for the status of women, removing that work from James Aylward and Darlene Compton respectively.

This will bring King's cabinet to 10-members. That means only three MLAs from his caucus are not cabinet ministers.

Swearing-in planned for Friday

Jameson was elected in the deferred election held on July 15, 2019. She currently serves on the special committee on poverty.

One of Jameson's first tasks will be proclamation of the Water Act.

Last month, current Environment Minister Brad Trivers said when the act is proclaimed it will likely include a continued moratorium on high-capacity wells. That is expected this spring.

King introduced his first cabinet less than a year ago, during a ceremony in Georgetown, P.E.I., on May 9, 2019.

Shortly after last year's election, where King's party was handed a minority government, the incoming premier suggested a mixed-party cabinet was possible, but in the end he opted for an all-PC cabinet.

A swearing-in ceremony is planned for Friday morning at the lieutenant-governor's residence.

