Premier Dennis King set to shuffle cabinet

Premier Dennis King is about to make some changes to his cabinet.

CBC News has learned King will shuffle his cabinet Thursday morning.

Sources describe this as a "tweak" as opposed to a major overhaul. No new faces are expected to be introduced to the cabinet.

Legislature returns Feb. 25

All but four of King's MLAs are already in cabinet and one of those four is the Speaker.

Cabinet ministers won’t have much time to learn their new portfolios. The spring sitting of the legislature begins in three weeks, on February 25. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The four that are not in cabinet now include Charlottetown-Winsloe MLA Zack Bell, Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle, Morell-Donagh MLA Sidney MacEwen and Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie, who is speaker.

King was sworn in as premier on May 9, 2019.

The cabinet ministers won't have much time to learn their new portfolios.

The spring sitting of the legislature begins in three weeks, on Feb. 25.

