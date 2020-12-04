Government finds lots of support for capital budget as legislature closes till 2021

Premier Dennis King's capital budget has passed all three readings in the P.E.I. Legislature, ensuring there will be no snap provincial election.

Three MLAs voted against the budget motion: Liberals Heath MacDonald and Rob Henderson and the Green Party's Hannah Bell. A total of 19 MLAs voted in favour and four abstained.

The four MLAs to abstain from the capital budget vote were Opposition and Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Green MLAs Ole Hammarlund, Trish Altass and Michele Beaton.

Bevan-Baker said in the legislature Friday that he didn't like the budget, which the party has called short on detail about the spending of tens of millions of dollars, but he didn't want to trigger an election.

The legislature has now adjourned until February.

King has one-seat majority

A week ago, King expressed concern about whether he'd be able to get the budget bill passed.

"If we have a couple of members who are not in the house because they're sick or otherwise, it's very realistic that this budget may not pass because it doesn't seem to have any support from the Opposition," King told reporters.

"I hope that doesn't happen — but I think that Islanders want us to keep doing what we've been doing as a legislature to serve the interests of Islanders."

King's Progressive Conservative government moved from minority to one-seat majority status with a byelection win in November.

They hold 14 of the legislature's 27 seats.

