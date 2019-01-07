PCs, NDP to nominate candidates for District 10 byelection Saturday 

Progressive Conservative members will find out Saturday who will be representing the party in the upcoming District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection.

Three candidates are seeking the nomination.

Former radio personality Zack Bell, educational assistant Susie Dillon, and executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association, Sonya Hooper.

Voting is taking place over two days, Friday and Saturday.

Charles Blue, president of the PC Party, says he's looking forward to having a candidate in place in the district.

'Any one of them will make good candidates'

"We have tripled our membership," Blue said from the site of the weekend convention.

"We are sitting over 500 members now in the riding. Interest in the riding has been incredible. We have three really good candidates running. Any one of them will make good candidates for the party."

Premier Dennis King has not yet called a byelection in the district.

That is expected any day now.

Robert Mitchell announced Sept. 3 that he was stepping down as the Liberal MLA in the district after 13 years in office.

P.E.I.'s NDP will also be meeting on Saturday to elect its candidate.

'We're really excited'

The party plans an informal gathering at 11 a.m. at Kings Square Park in Charlottetown.

'Lynne has a strong background with the NDP, strong activist background,' says Jason Alward, president of the P.E.I. NDP. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

So far, only one candidate has announced for the nomination: educator and social activist Lynne Thiele.

Jason Alward, president of P.E.I.'s NDP, said the party's cutoff for candidates was the end of the business day on Friday so Thiele should be the candidate. However, he said if another candidate was to come forward during the convention on Saturday morning they would be considered.

"We're really excited," said Alward.

"Lynne has a strong background with the NDP, strong activist background. Of course she ran provincially and federally. She's definitely got the experience in terms of running an election."

No date has been set yet for nominating conventions for the Liberal or Green parties.

COVID-19 restrictions will limit those who can attend

The premier and members of the PC caucus will be at the Tory nominating convention, which is being held in the former Sherwood BMR Building Supplies location on Mt. Edward Road in Charlottetown.

COVID-19 restrictions will limit the number of people who can attend in person.

So, the party will be live streaming the event on Facebook.

Blue said they've had to take a number of precautions to hold the nominating convention because of COVID-19.

"We have hand sanitizing stations as you walk in the door. We have the proper distancing marked out on the floor just to make sure we are COVID safe."

