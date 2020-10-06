Nov. 2 byelection called to fill seat in District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe

A provincial byelection will be held on Nov. 2 to fill the empty seat in District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe.

Premier Dennis King announced the date on Tuesday.

"This morning, members of Cabinet met and passed an Order in Council to allow Elections PEI to issue the writ for the District 10 by-election. The order is effective today, which means that residents of Charlottetown–Winsloe will be heading to the polls on Monday, November 2nd," said a statement issued by King.

The district was formerly held by Liberal Robert Mitchell, who last month said he was leaving politics after representing the area for 13 years.

Mitchell had served as interim Liberal leader in 2019 after former premier Wade MacLauchlan lost in the provincial election.

The candidates so far:

Zac Murphy, a financial adviser, will be the Liberal candidate running to keep the seat for the party.

Writer, social activist and former teacher Lynne Thiele is the NDP candidate.

Former radio personality Zack Bell will represent the Progressive Conservatives; he won the nomination in the only contested race among the parties.

The Greens have not yet nominated a candidate but the nomination meeting will be held Tuesday evening. Businessperson Chris van Ouwerkerk is the only known contender for the nomination.

"I would like to wish Zack Bell, Zac Murphy, Chris van Ouwerkerk, and Lynn Thiele the best of luck over the next 26 days," King's statement said.

COVID-19 precautions will be a factor

King's Progressive Conservative government is in a minority position with 13 seats in the 27-seat legislature.

The Greens hold eight seats, the Liberals hold five (six before Mitchell resigned), and the NDP have none.

If the PCs managed to win the byelection, King's government would have a majority of one.

King had previously said talks were underway with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison about the most responsible way to hold a byelection in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to make sure that people feel a level of safety to get out and exercise their franchise in District 10, so it's important that Dr. Morrison and her staff be involved," he told CBC News in mid-September.

The legislature is set to resume sitting around Nov. 12.

