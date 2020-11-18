Zack Bell sworn in as Progressive Conservative MLA for District 10

Zack Bell, whose byelection victory on Nov. 2 gave P.E.I. Premier Dennis King a majority government, has been sworn in as the MLA for District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe.

Bell was accompanied by his wife Ashley; son Harrison, 6; and daughter Sophia, 9. His parents Cindy and John Bell were also present.

The new MLA admits to feeling a bit nervous and talking about that with his daughter.

"I joked with her this morning, I said: 'You know what? Remember the first hockey game that you played and you said, "Daddy, I have little butterflies in my stomach"? I said, 'I got those same butterflies.'"

He added that he is "very excited to get started," although he's already been reaching out to constituents. A priority is ensuring the planned expansion at West Royalty elementary school goes ahead, he said.

Bell now becomes the 14th member of the Progressive Conservative caucus and will begin sitting immediately, since the legislature is in session.

The Green Party of P.E.I. is the Official Opposition with eight members and the Liberals have five MLAs.

The District 10 bylection was made necessary by the resignation of Liberal MLA Robert Mitchell, who had served the district for 13 years.

