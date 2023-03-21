How P.E.I. politicians could earn back their invitations to the Pride parade

After a campaign trail incident where Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King, in his own words, "fell short of the expectations" that he would defend the rights of transgender people, Pride P.E.I. announced Monday that it would no longer welcome politicians in its annual parade.

But Tuesday morning, Pride P.E.I. executive director Tyler Murnaghan said there's a way Island politicians could be invited to march with them again this summer.

King apologized after a recording of a conversation he had with a constituent while campaigning in the runup to the April 3 election was posted online. The voter can be heard speaking of the "trans situation .. getting forced down Islanders' throats," and the PC leader seems to agree.

In his apology, King said he should have stood up more forcefully for the transgender community.

Murnaghan described the incident as disappointing while speaking with Island Morning's Mitch Cormier on Tuesday morning.

"I've been a candidate before, I understand how challenging it can be when you're out there on the campaign trail, but I think really it's important to make sure you stick to your values no matter who you are," he said.

More hate is being directed at people who speak up for LGBTQ rights on P.E.I. these days, says Tyler Murnaghan. (Natalia Goodwin )

"When you're going door to door, no matter who you're speaking to, I think it's really important to shut down those kind of conversations and make sure that people understand that's not acceptable."

Banning politicians of all parties from the parade is designed to send a message that the parade cannot be used as a photo opportunity, he said, adding that the change on P.E.I. is prompting conversations across the country.

'Real concrete actions'

If politicians want to march in the Pride Parade, said Murnaghan, they need to show that they will be there to support the community all year.

LGBTQ advocates on P.E.I. are increasingly becoming the target of hate, said Murnaghan, and it's not uncommon for community members who do media interviews or participate in online forums to receive death threats.

When the legislature reconvenes in the spring, Pride P.E.I. would like to see the parties move against this disturbing trend.

As long as the political parties are able to show that they have taken firm and real concrete actions to address these issues, we'd be happy to have them join us. — Tyler Murnaghan

"As long as the political parties are able to show that they have taken firm and real concrete actions to address these issues, we'd be happy to have them join us," said Murnaghan.

That action could include core funding for Pride P.E.I., which only recently found the resources to hire an executive director, he said. There is no guarantee the money can be found to continue funding that position down the road.