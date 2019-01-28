P.E.I. 'missing out' on best uses for political petitions

The P.E.I. Green Party would like to see some firm rules in place regarding how politicians have to respond to petitions.

As it stands, after all the trouble of putting together a petition, gathering signatures, and convincing an MLA to present it in the legislature, there is no requirement under any circumstances for the petition to be debated or for any kind of response from the government.

This is not the case at the federal level, where any petition with more than 500 signatures requires a government response.

"I think it's a valuable thing but I think we're missing out here on Prince Edward Island on making them much more effective," said Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

"Here in P.E.I. we don't have that. You present a petition and the way that the rules are written that's the end of it."

Bevan-Baker said requiring a response forces the government to take time to think about it, and put its position on the record.

Other avenues

Joseph Jeffrey, director of corporate services with the legislative assembly, said there has been some discussion of changing the way petitions are handled, but acknowledged that as the rules stand there is no need for government to respond.

But he added there are other avenues for Islanders looking to attract the attention of government. In particular, he suggests making use of the committee system.

"The committee system is there to dive deep into issues," said Jeffrey.

"If a constituent has something that they would like to bring to a committee's attention it simply requires a letter to the chair outlining their issue, and perhaps they would like to present to the committee."

A years-long road

Ann Wheatley of the activist group the Cooper Institute said whether the rules for petitions are changed or not, people interested in making change need to think about using a number of avenues.

"One action — whether it's a protest or a march, a meeting with a politician — I don't think that change happens that way, based on one event," she said.

"It's usually built up over a number of years."

Petitions can be more than just a way of attracting the notice of politicians, she added. They can also be a method for raising awareness in the public.

