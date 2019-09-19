P.E.I. politicians on Trudeau blackface incidents

Island politicians are reacting to news that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has worn blackface in three separate incidents in the past.

Wednesday night in Halifax, Trudeau apologized for wearing blackface and a turban for a 2001 gala at the Vancouver private school where he was a teacher. He also admitted that at a talent show when he was in high school, he wore black makeup and sang Day-O, a Jamaican folk tune made famous by black American singer Harry Belafonte. A third incident, a short video from the early 1990s of Trudeau in blackface, has also since surfaced.

We have bigger concerns right now including the active rise in white nationalist groups in Canada. — Anna Keenan

Joe Byrne, the federal candidate for the NDP in Charlottetown, said he was "pretty upset" when he first saw the images.

"This is not the kind of behaviour I'd expect of a prime minister. He's had multiple opportunities since being a politician to be able to bring these questions out," Byrne said.

He said that while an apology is good, "This is not about Justin Trudeau and what he did as a 29-year-old. Yes, he should have known better at that age, teaching students he should have known better. But that experience still continues for many Canadians to this day and we have to get to the roots of it," he said.

Federal NDP candidate Joe Byrne, left, with his family, says they have had varying experiences with racism in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Joe Byrne)

For most Canadians, Byrne said, the issue of blackface, along with Trudeau's incidents, are personal not just political.

Byrne describes his own family as mixed race, and said while "most people are really wonderful," his family has experienced racism to varying degrees on P.E.I.

Byrne said he makes an effort to acknowledge the privilege he holds as a white middle-class male.

"It's something I need to be aware of because it doesn't come by accident," Byrne said.

In the past, Byrne said, Trudeau has been quick to judge political opponents for their past actions.

"I hope it would be a message to him to relax a little bit. Nobody's going to be perfect in this. But neither should he be judged on just this event."

'Bigger concerns'

Anna Keenan, the federal Green Party candidate in Malpeque, said Trudeau's incidents of blackface are "disheartening" but said there are bigger concerns that need Canadians' attention.

Anna Keenan, the Green Party's federal candidate in Malpeque, says she doesn't anticipate Trudeau's blackface incidents to affect her conversations as she campaigns door to door. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It was something that happened 19 years ago and he has apologized for it," Keenan said.

"We have bigger concerns right now including the active rise in white nationalist groups in Canada," she said.

Let's look at his actions over the last four years and that will tell us where he really stands. — Wayne Easter

With the election campaign in full swing, Keenan said she doesn't anticipate the scandal to affect her conversations as she campaigns door-to-door.

"I think people's focus is on health care, it's on housing, it's on climate change — the big issues of our time."

'He's apologized profusely'

"It bothers me that in political campaigns, and too much in today's world, that we're applying today's standards back to 20 years ago," said Wayne Easter, the Liberal Party's federal candidate in Malpeque.

'He's the most inclusive prime minister the country's ever had. And you see that by his actions,' says Wayne Easter, the Liberal candidate in Malpeque. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Easter said political correctness has gone too far. He said discussions surrounding Trudeau's blackface incidents are keeping Canadians from talking about the issues that matter most.

"The prime minister has apologized. He's apologized profusely, that should be enough. Let's get on to the bread and butter issues that a political campaign, that an election campaign should be all about," he said.

Easter said he is uncertain whether the scandal will affect the party's standing with Canadians, but he doesn't think it should. He said one of the criticisms he receives from constituents is that Trudeau apologizes too much.

"He's the most inclusive prime minister the country's ever had, and you see that by his actions. Let's look at his actions over the last four years and that will tell us where he really stands."

More P.E.I. news