Meet the party leaders running in P.E.I.'s provincial election

As we enter the final days of the 2023 Prince Edward Island election campaign, we spoke with the party leaders about the campaign, the issues that matter most to them, and their party then and now.

Here is what they had to say.

Progressive Conservatives

PC Leader Dennis King says he takes nothing for granted Duration 5:49 CBC P.E.I. is on the campaign trail with PC Leader Dennis King. In seeing re-election, King says he knows Islanders expect progress, not miracles.

The Progressive Conservatives went into this election with 15 seats in the legislative assembly, hungry to maintain their majority government status and grow their caucus.

Leader Dennis King was a first-time politician in the 2019 campaign and is now seeking his second term in the premier's chair.

King leads a full slate of 27 candidates and his party heads into election day on April 3 in a strong polling position, according to data from the latest Narrative Research poll.

Island Morning 17:00 Leader one-on-one: Dennis King Continuing with our leaders one-on-one with PC Leader Dennis King in his home district of Brackley-Hunter River.

New Democratic Party

NDP Leader Michelle Neill wants to make a splash in this election Duration 5:06 CBC P.E.I. is on the campaign trail with NDP Leader Michelle Neill. She says party support is on the rise, and they're looking to win a seat in the legislature for the first time since 1996.

The New Democratic Party was the underdog among the four main parties heading into the campaign. They haven't had a candidate elected to the legislature since 1996.

Leader Michelle Neill took the reins of the party just a year ago and is looking to be elected for the first time in any level of politics.

Alongside her are a full slate of 26 other candidates from across the Island, including, in West Prince, the first and only NDP politician ever elected to the P.E.I. legislature, Herb Dickieson.

Island Morning 11:48 Leader one-on-one: Michelle Neill Continuing our leaders one-on-one feature with NDP Leader Michelle Neill at party headquarters in Charlottetown.

Liberal Party

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron sets sights on winning seat Duration 5:50 CBC P.E.I. is on the campaign trail with Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron. Cameron took leadership of the party just four months ago, and she's laser focused on winning her own seat.

The Liberal Party is hitting for the fences in this election after dropping to third-party status and dwindling from 16 seats to six in the 2019 election. The party entered the 2023 race with just three incumbents re-offering.

Leader Sharon Cameron may be running for political office for the first time, but she has more than a decade of experience as a deputy minister. She's taking on Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point.

Cameron and 24 other Liberal candidates are running in this election, including an incumbent in Charlottetown and two in West Prince.

Island Morning 19:25 Leader one-on-one: Liberal Sharon Cameron We are sitting down with each of the major party leaders to learn who they are, what is important to them and why they are right to be the next Premier of P.E.I. This morning we're starting with Liberal leader Sharon Cameron.

Green Party

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker on what's next Duration 5:55 CBC P.E.I. is on the campaign trail with Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. The party made history by becoming the first Green Party in North America to form the Official Opposition. So where does the party go from here?

The Green Party is looking to follow up on its historic success in the 2019 election — which saw eight candidates elected and the party forming the Official Opposition.

That was a feat for the Greens that had never happened before in the history of Canadian politics.

Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has twice won his district convincingly. This time he's facing Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron in his own district — a political move by Cameron that shocked Islanders, as leaders typically don't run against each other.

The Greens are fielding a slate of 25 candidates, with all incumbents re-offering except District 11's Hannah Bell.

Island Morning 16:45 Leader one-on-one: Peter Bevan-Baker Continuing our coversations with major party leaders. Mitch sat down with Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker at the Blue Goose restaurant in his home district #17.

Island Party

Island Party runs 11 candidates Duration 2:25 The Island Party has been around since 2011, but it's had a recent resurgence. CBC's Wayne Thibodeau caught up with a few candidates and the party's new leader, Ahava Kálnássy de Kálnás.

After a 12-year hiatus, the Island Party has returned to run in the 2023 P.E.I. election.

Ahava Kálnássy de Kálnás has been at the head of the party for about a month and is looking to be elected for the first time.

Kálnássy de Kálnás leads a slate of 11 candidates who say they want to introduce recall legislation, and focus on town halls and referendums on major issues — which the party says puts the power back in the hands of the people.